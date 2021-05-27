 Amazon acquires MGM Studios
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Themed Week
MWC SHANGHAI 2021
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Amazon reels in MGM

27 MAY 2021

Amazon ended speculation over a move for US-headquartered MGM Studios, agreeing an $8.45 billion acquisition which brings the e-commerce giant access to a library of big-name content.

Its move will have repercussions for mobile operators, coming at a time when Verizon and AT&T are re-evaluating their respective media plays, made to fend off growing competition from OTT streaming services including Amazon Prime Video.

T-Mobile US currently offers Amazon Prime members unlimited video streaming without data charges and also bundles Netflix with some tariffs. AT&T adopted a similar strategy with HBO Max content.

But it remains to be seen which operators, if any, will have the chance to offer Amazon Prime Video as part of a wireless subscription.

Verizon has partnered to integrate its 5G mobile edge computing platform with Amazon edge nodes, and Dish Network plans to host its entire 5G network on Amazon Web Services.

Hosting content near the end users is important to all streaming services and Amazon has an advantage here with AWS for the Edge.

With MGM on board, Amazon will be able to serve premium content from almost anywhere, a combination which could attract operators seeking media partners.

Back

Author

Martha DeGrasse

Freelance tech journalist Martha DeGrasse is delighted to be contributing to Mobile World Live. Martha has written for a number of telecom and wireless publications, and was a writer, editor and video producer at RCR Wireless News for almost seven...

Read more

Related

Verizon sorts sensor supremo

US chip funding tipped to top $150B

AT&T pushes cybersecurity to public sector

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: AI, Android and open RAN

Mobile Mix: 5G colours in the blanks

Feature video: MWC Shanghai 2021 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2021 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association