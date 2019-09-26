 Amazon plugs Alexa into wearables - Mobile World Live
Home

Amazon plugs Alexa into wearables

26 SEP 2019

Amazon sought to push the boundaries of form factor, unveiling a raft of new Alexa-enabled wearables alongside updates to its staple Echo smart speakers at an event in the US.

The company introduced an Alexa-enabled ring and glasses, both of which feature microphones and directional speakers to enable interaction with the assistant.

Connectivity for the Echo Loop ring is delivered by pairing with a smartphone, with the wearable featuring vibrating alerts when users receive a call or notification. Its Echo Frames spectacles (currently compatible only with Android smartphones) offer the ability to place calls, set reminders and complete other simple tasks.

Users can also adjust settings to filter which notifications they receive on Echo Frames, swiping on the temple to hear more when an alert comes through.

Both products will be offered under a research programme dubbed Day 1 Edition, which provides experimental devices to consumers in exchange for feedback to guide future development.

Amazon also unveiled Echo Buds, Alexa-enabled wireless headphones with Bose noise cancellation technology.

Echo Frames and Loop will be offered to select customers for $179.99 and $129.99, respectively: Echo Buds will be available to everyone from 30 October for $129.99.

Speaker refresh
The company updated its staple Echo smart speakers. The Echo Show 8 is redesigned with an eight-inch display and a privacy cover shutter on the camera. It is priced $129.99.

Echo Dot gains an updated display showing the time, temperature and alarms, priced $59.99; while Echo Studio now offers five directional speakers and will sell for $129.99.

Amazon also added Echo Flex to its lineup, which plugs directly into electrical sockets rather than using a cable, for $24.99.

Author

Diana Goovaerts

Diana joins Mobile World Live as its new US Editor, reporting on infrastructure and spectrum rollouts, regulatory issues, and other carrier news from the US market. Diana comes to GSMA from her former role as Editor of Wireless Week and...

Read more

