Amazon devices chief heads for exit

Amazon announced its SVP for devices and services David Limp (pictured) decided to step down, bringing an end to more than 13 years with the company.

In a blog post, Amazon president and CEO Andy Jassy stated Limp will remain in his role for the next few months and a successor will be announced in the coming weeks.

Jassy hailed Limp, who joined in March 2010, as the reason why Amazon secured a spot as “one of the world’s leading innovators”.

During his tenure, Limp oversaw the development of electronic books device Kindle, the Echo smart speaker, AI assistant software Alexa and the now-defunct Fire handset range.

In a note to employees, Limp explained his association with Amazon “taught me so much on what it takes to scale and really be customer-obsessed”, before adding he would like to move on and “look into the future through a different lens” after three decades of being in consumer electronics.

The outgoing executive praised Amazon’s current roadmap and noted “there is no better company to invent at scale”.

Limp’s resignation marks yet another high-profile exit from Amazon. Jeff Blackburn, former SVP who spearheaded Amazon Prime and entertainment services, left in January.

The company also moved to slash thousands of jobs earlier this year.