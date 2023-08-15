 Amazon devices chief heads for exit - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC Shanghai 2023
M360 LATAM 2023
MWC Barcelona 2023
MWC23 Show Daily
Unwrapped
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Hana Anandira
Mike Robuck
MWL TV
Live
All
MWCB23
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Amazon devices chief heads for exit

15 AUG 2023

Amazon announced its SVP for devices and services David Limp (pictured) decided to step down, bringing an end to more than 13 years with the company.

In a blog post, Amazon president and CEO Andy Jassy stated Limp will remain in his role for the next few months and a successor will be announced in the coming weeks.

Jassy hailed Limp, who joined in March 2010, as the reason why Amazon secured a spot as “one of the world’s leading innovators”.

During his tenure, Limp oversaw the development of electronic books device Kindle, the Echo smart speaker, AI assistant software Alexa and the now-defunct Fire handset range.

In a note to employees, Limp explained his association with Amazon “taught me so much on what it takes to scale and really be customer-obsessed”, before adding he would like to move on and “look into the future through a different lens” after three decades of being in consumer electronics.

The outgoing executive praised Amazon’s current roadmap and noted “there is no better company to invent at scale”.

Limp’s resignation marks yet another high-profile exit from Amazon. Jeff Blackburn, former SVP who spearheaded Amazon Prime and entertainment services, left in January.

The company also moved to slash thousands of jobs earlier this year.

Back

Author

Hana Anandira

Prior to joining GSMA, Hana worked in the world of publishing as an editor and contributor for three years, covering a wide range of interests that span from culture and politics to architecture. She has written for Jakarta- and London-based...

Read more

Featured Content

Feature video: MWC Shanghai 2023 highlights

5-min highlights: Apple’s Vision Pro launch

Partner Feature: MWC23 5G mmWave Summit highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2023 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Las Vegas, MWC Africa & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association