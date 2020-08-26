 Altran taps Intel for open edge boost - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Covid-19 industry impact: LIVE
Themed Week
MWC19 Los Angeles
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Altran taps Intel for open edge boost

26 AUG 2020

Engineering services company Altran moved to open its edge compute platform to more developers, incorporating Intel’s open network edge services software (OpenNESS) toolkit seeking benefits around integrating and managing third-party services.

The company stated OpenNESS enables it to offer uniform 4G and 5G interfaces on its edge compute platform, which it said offered benefits in terms of accessing the capabilities and accelerators of Intel’s Xeon processors.

In turn, this will “boost computing and I/O performance and cut network latency” Altran stated.

Shamik Mishra, Altran VP and global chief industry architect, told Mobile World Live the company believes the success of edge computing depends on “open standards to enable application developers and enterprises to innovate through edge computing apps”.

“Without open architectures, it will be difficult to build an innovative application ecosystem.”

Ultimately such architectures will be “more scalable and extensible for consumers of the edge ecosystem”, he added.

Altran stated it is also working with Intel to develop a global multi-operator edge platform based on GSMA’s Operator Platform specifications: they are working to deliver proof-of-concept demonstrations on operator sites later this year.

Back

Author

Diana Goovaerts

Diana is Mobile World Live's US Editor, reporting on infrastructure and spectrum rollouts, regulatory issues, and other carrier news from the US market. Diana came to GSMA from her former role as Editor of Wireless Week and CED Magazine, digital-only...

Read more

Related

Verizon pushes AWS mobile edge computing play live

Intel, VMware forge vRAN collaboration

SKT partners HPE on 5G MEC
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: 5 star Samsung

Covid-19 industry impact: LIVE

Mobile Mix: Software feasts on the world

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2020 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association