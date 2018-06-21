English
Home

Altice USA names SVP for MVNO move

21 JUN 2018

Cable company Altice USA turned to the former deputy CEO and CFO of Altice Dominicana to head up a forthcoming MVNO service.

Jean-Charles Nicolas (pictured) was named SVP of Altice Mobile, tasked with leading the development, launch and marketing strategy for the MVNO. He will report directly to Altice USA COO Hakim Boubazine.

Nicolas holds more than 20 years experience in the mobile industry, including a stint with Neuf Cegetel, a France-based operator offering fixed and MVNO services.

The move comes as Altice USA gears up to launch the new wireless offering through an MVNO agreement with Sprint. The deal offers a degree of reciprocity by enabling Sprint to access Altice USA’s cable infrastructure to boost its network densification efforts.

In a statement, Boubazine called Altice USA’s expansion into the mobile market an “exciting evolution” which will enable it to “introduce disruptive and differentiating offers to our residential and business customers”. He added the company is making “great progress readying our network infrastructure and customer management platforms to support our mobile offering and are glad to have Jean-Charles on board for this next phase as we bring our wireless product to market”.

Altice USA isn’t the only US cable company jumping into wireless.

Comcast made the leap in May 2017 via an MVNO agreement with Verizon. Charter Communications, which similarly holds an agreement with Verizon, is preparing to follow in its footsteps.

Author

Diana Goovaerts

Diana joins Mobile World Live as its new US Editor, reporting on infrastructure and spectrum rollouts, regulatory issues, and other carrier news from the US market. Diana comes to GSMA from her former role as Editor of Wireless Week and...

Read more

