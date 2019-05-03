Altice USA homes in on wireless launch - Mobile World Live

Cable operator Altice USA updated its wireless launch plans, noting it expects to deploy service under an MVNO agreement with Sprint sometime before the close of Q3.

On a call with analysts, CEO Dexter Goei said it has entered a phase of “heavy testing” and locked in “major mobile handset partnerships” in preparation for the launch. He added Altice deployed more than 19,000 small cells in less than a year as part of its partnership with Sprint, and work on its core network is now complete.

Goei said Altice had settled on a price point and distribution plan, but declined to provide specifics until nearer the launch.

Not worried

As it prepares to cross over into wireless, Goei insisted the operator doesn’t feel threatened by mobile operators encroaching on Altice USA’s territory with 5G fixed wireless access (FWA) broadband products.

“We’ve seen no 5G fixed wireless launches in our footprint. We don’t expect to see them anytime soon given technical and economic constraints for mobile network operators.”

The sentiments echoed statements made earlier this year by Comcast Cable CEO David Watson, though Goei conceded it could feel the impacts of FWA competition in rural areas “over time”.