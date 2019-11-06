 Altice USA expects Q4 mobile bump - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC19 – Barcelona
MWC19 Los Angeles
Mobile 360 Eurasia 2019
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Altice USA expects Q4 mobile bump

06 NOV 2019

Dexter Goei, head of cable operator Altice USA, tipped device distribution changes to boost the company’s fledgling mobile business in the coming months, as he revealed initial subscriber figures following its launch in September.

During the company’s Q3 earnings call, Goei said Altice Mobile racked up 15,000 subscribers between its debut on 5 September and 30 September. The segment pulled in nearly $3.2 million in revenue, but posted a net loss of $10.5 million.

The service debuted with a bring-your-own device option, with new devices on sale in shops, but Goei said the operator will launch an online channel in the next “two to three weeks”, which he expects to “drive incremental volume” in Q4 and into 2020.

At group level, net profit attributable to shareholders more than doubled year-on-year from $33 million to $77 million, though revenue was flat at $2.4 billion (up less than 1 per cent).

Back

Author

Diana Goovaerts

Diana joins Mobile World Live as its new US Editor, reporting on infrastructure and spectrum rollouts, regulatory issues, and other carrier news from the US market. Diana comes to GSMA from her former role as Editor of Wireless Week and...

Read more

Related

NZ regulator stands by mobile access rules

Blog: Will Rakuten Mobile be the Jio of Japan?

Verizon stands by strategy ahead of Dish entry

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: China chat and Q3 champs

Mobile Mix: From flicks to 5G

Feature: MWC19 Los Angeles Day2 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2019 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association