English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
CES 2017
Whitepapers
Show Dailies
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2017
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
Home

Altice sets ball rolling on partial US IPO

11 APR 2017

International telecoms and cable company Altice began the process for a proposed partial IPO of its US business, following 18 months of acquisition-fuelled growth in the country.

Altice USA is a division of the Netherlands-based operator group, which supplies communications services across France, Portugal, Switzerland and a range of French-speaking countries around the world.

Its US division became the country’s fourth largest cable operator during June 2016, following a $17.7 billion acquisition of Cablevision. Altice first entered the market in late 2015 with the purchase of cable firm Suddenlink for $9.1 billion.

In March, the company announced plans to acquire online video advertising platform Teads, subject to regulatory approvals.

While seeking to expand its US presence, the company conducted a review of its priorities for its broader business. The process included increasing its stake in French operator SFR and consolidating other global operations.

As part of this drive, in December 2016 Altice announced the proposed sale of its Belgium and Luxembourg units to Telenet Group for $400 million.

The company confirmed it was investigating a partial IPO of its US business in late 2016, a statement repeated in its annual report.

Today’s filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission sets the ball rolling on the process. No details on the proposed value or size of the stake offered were revealed.

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

Related

Altice lines up acquisition of video ad firm Teads

SFR to contest €40M competition authority fine

Telenet beefs up Belgian arm with SFR BeLux deal

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: Samsung Galaxy S8 launch

Feature: MWC17 in 360/VR

Feature: MWC17 Review

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2017 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association