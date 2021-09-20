 Altice set for €415M French MVNO buy - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Themed Week
MWC21 Barcelona
Relive MWL TV @ MWC21 Barcelona
Mobile 360 Eurasia
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
Relive MWL TV @ MWC21 Barcelona
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Altice set for €415M French MVNO buy

20 SEP 2021

SFR-parent Altice France moved to buy local fixed operator and MVNO Coriolis Telecom for an initial €298 million with an additional deferred payment of €117 million, in a deal slated to close during H1 2022.

Coriolis Telecom’s service targets small- and medium-sized towns in France, and comprises a subscriber base of 500,000 consumers and 30,000 businesses. It also runs four customer contact centres serving its own operations and various third parties.

The MVNO’s website shows its service runs on SFR and Orange networks.

In a statement, Altice noted it entered an exclusive agreement to buy the MVNO, which is “highly complementary” to its existing operations in France.

“Coriolis is a large, fast-growing company with a customer proposition,” Altice France CEO Gregory Rabuel added. “We are eager to combine experience and the significant expertise of the entire Coriolis team to that of Altice France, and to work together to further improve the services provided to our clients and fully realise the excellent growth prospects of Coriolis.”

The deal is subject to regulatory approval.

Back

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

Related

Free Mobile protesta por las autorizaciones para usar equipamiento de Huawei

Free Mobile argues against Huawei permits

Altice strikes deal to buy French MVNO business

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Device drama

Feature: California Streaming Apple Event highlights

Feature Video: MWC21 Barcelona – Wrap Up

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2021 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association