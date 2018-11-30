English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile 360 – MENA 2018
Mobile World Congress 2018
MWC Americas 2018
Show Daily
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2018
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Case Studies
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Altice sells stake in French fibre unit

30 NOV 2018

Altice France lined up the sale of a minority equity stake of 49.99 per cent in its fibre optic company SFR FTTH to three investment funds for €1.8 billion.

Allianz Capital Partners, AXA Investment Managers and OMERS Infrastructure are investing in the unit, in a deal which values it at €3.6 billion. The transaction is expected to occur in H1 2019.

Altice Europe founder Patrick Drahi said: “With this transformational transaction and the various tower sales and partnerships announced earlier this year, Altice Europe has been able to crystallise €8 billion of infrastructure value and obtain cash proceeds of €4 billion in total in a few months.”

Earlier this year the company sold its tower business in the Dominican Republic to Phoenix Tower International, while in June it forged a €2.5 billion agreement to sell a stake in its tower assets in France and Portugal.

It also spun off its US business in January and entered into an agreement to sell its international voice business two months later.

Drahi added Altice Europe and its France unit “will deleverage and will have access to new and cheaper liquidity to invest in its fibre infrastructure”.

The news comes after Altice Europe confirmed last month it is conducting a strategic review of its fibre infrastructure, following speculation the telecoms group had received numerous bids from private equity players seeking a stake.

Author

Saleha Riaz

Saleha joined Mobile World Live in October 2014 as a reporter and works across all e-newsletters - creating content, writing blogs and reports as well as conducting feature interviews...More

Read more

Related

Altice Europe earnings slip despite SFR wins

Intelligence Brief: Are cable and 5G friends or foes?

Altice Portugal eyes mobile money
Money

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: Mobile 360 MENA 2018 Day2 highlights

Feature: Mobile 360 MENA 2018 Day1 highlights

Mobile Mix: EE scores 5G winner at Wembley

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2018 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association