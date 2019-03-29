 Altice eyes further divestments - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC19 – Barcelona
Event Keynotes
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Altice eyes further divestments

29 MAR 2019

Altice Europe founder Patrick Drahi revealed the company would continue to explore asset sales, as it presented Q4 financial results where increased subscriber numbers failed to mask a decline in revenue from its SFR mobile unit.

The company, which has a debt pile of €28.8 billion, made a number of divestments of fixed and mobile infrastructure assets during 2018, making a total of €4 billion during the year.

In a statement, Drahi said it would “continue to explore similar deals in our footprint,” adding: “Altice Europe has significant hidden value within a number of assets from strategic fixed and mobile infrastructure assets in France, Portugal, Israel and the Dominican Republic, to other high value stakes such as the very fast-growing digital advertising business of Teads.”

The executive also talked-up the company’s progress in Portugal and France, noting there was commercial momentum and a “tangible inflection” in 2018, which paved the way for growth in 2019.

In France its mobile subscriber base was 15.1 million at the end of Q4 2018, up from 14.4 million in the last quarter of 2017. This was due partly to increases in its “no-frill” and digital segments of the market.

Although customer numbers were up, mobile revenue in France dropped almost 8 per cent year-on-year to €1.1 billion.

In Portugal, the company’s mobile subscriber numbers were broadly flat year-on-year at 6.5 million with revenue raised by its consumer mobile operation up by 0.8 per cent to €143.8 million.

Net profit across its whole business is not broken down on a quarterly basis, but in Q4 2018 its EBITDA fell to €1.26 billion, down from €1.47 billion in the 2017 quarter.

Back

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

Related

Altice lining up another asset deal

Altice eyes digital boost with app acquisition

Altice sells stake in French fibre unit

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Battle of the Brands

Mobile Mix: “Hey Google, what’s Qualcomm up to?”

Mobile Mix: Back of the net

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2019 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association