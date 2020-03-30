Alphabet pumps $800M into Covid-19 fight - Mobile World Live

Alphabet pledged to donate more than $800 million to a range of companies and initiatives including manufacture of health equipment and allocation of Google Ads credits, to help tackle Covid-19 (coronavirus).

In a blog post, Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai (pictured) said the virus brought a “devastating toll on lives and communities”, with the money committed to support the work of small-to-medium-sized companies, governments, and health organisations and workers “on the frontline of this global pandemic”.

The company partnered with protective equipment company Magid Glove & Safety to produce between 2 million and 3 million face masks in the coming weeks. These will be made available to the CDC Foundation, a non-profit organisation created by the US government to deliver backing for the work of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Employees from Alphabet subsidiaries Google, Verily and X will bring engineering, supply chain and healthcare expertise to manufacturers, distributors and the US government, to help increase production of ventilators.

Alphabet allocated $250 million in advertising grants for the World Health Organisation and more than 100 global government agencies, to inform people of critical information on Covid-19. This is a tenfold increase on a sum pledged in February.

Around $340 million in Google Ads credit will be available to small- and medium-sized businesses with active accounts to alleviate marketing costs, and the company will set aside $200 million to fund NGOs and finance companies globally to aid small businesses trying to access capital.