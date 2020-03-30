 Alphabet pumps $800M into Covid-19 fight - Mobile World Live
Home

Alphabet pumps $800M into Covid-19 fight

30 MAR 2020

Alphabet pledged to donate more than $800 million to a range of companies and initiatives including manufacture of health equipment and allocation of Google Ads credits, to help tackle Covid-19 (coronavirus).

In a blog post, Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai (pictured) said the virus brought a “devastating toll on lives and communities”, with the money committed to support the work of small-to-medium-sized companies, governments, and health organisations and workers “on the frontline of this global pandemic”.

The company partnered with protective equipment company Magid Glove & Safety to produce between 2 million and 3 million face masks in the coming weeks. These will be made available to the CDC Foundation, a non-profit organisation created by the US government to deliver backing for the work of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Employees from Alphabet subsidiaries Google, Verily and X will bring engineering, supply chain and healthcare expertise to manufacturers, distributors and the US government, to help increase production of ventilators.

Alphabet allocated $250 million in advertising grants for the World Health Organisation and more than 100 global government agencies, to inform people of critical information on Covid-19. This is a tenfold increase on a sum pledged in February.

Around $340 million in Google Ads credit will be available to small- and medium-sized businesses with active accounts to alleviate marketing costs, and the company will set aside $200 million to fund NGOs and finance companies globally to aid small businesses trying to access capital.

Author

Manny Pham

Manny joined Mobile World Live in September 2019 as a reporter based in London. He has previous experience in telecoms having worked for B2B publication Mobile News for three years where he climbed up to the position of Features Editor....

Read more

