 Alphabet profit soars on ad acceleration - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Thrive
Themed Week
Huawei MBBF20 – Full coverage
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Alphabet profit soars on ad acceleration

03 FEB 2021

Alphabet’s net profit jumped nearly 43 per cent year-on-year in Q4 2020, propelled by a ramp in advertiser spending across its YouTube and Search platforms.

On an earnings call, CFO Ruth Porat called the period a “great end to a challenging year”, adding “each component of our advertising revenues reflects the return of advertiser spend in response to the continued movement of consumer activity online”.

Net income hit $15.2 billion on revenue of $56.9 billion, up 23.5 per cent.

Advertising revenue increased 21.8 per cent to $46.2 billion, with Google Search contributing $31.9 billion and YouTube $6.9 billion.

Google Cloud revenue grew 46.5 per cent to $3.8 billion, though in a first-time disclosure Alphabet noted the unit posted an operating loss of $1.2 billion. Porat said this was “essentially flat” and reflected investments in the division’s go-to-market organisation, engineering and technical infrastructure.

Sales from its Other segment (comprising hardware, cloud services and its Play Store) increased 26.8 per cent to $6.7 billion. Porat said Fitbit revenue will be included in this unit in future after an acquisition was sealed last month.

Porat said Play Store app revenue “continued to benefit from elevated levels of engagement, reflecting increases in active buyers and spend per buyer due to” Covid-19 (coronavirus).

Revenue at its Other Bets division, including Waymo, increased from $172 million to $196 million.

Back

Author

Diana Goovaerts

Diana is Mobile World Live's US Editor, reporting on infrastructure and spectrum rollouts, regulatory issues, and other carrier news from the US market. Diana came to GSMA from her former role as Editor of Wireless Week and CED Magazine, digital-only...

Read more

Related

SK Telecom issues bright outlook for 2021

Telenor warns of Asia issues, hails home performance

Google drops home-made Stadia titles

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: We built this city

Mobile Mix: Viva Las Living Room

Feature Video: 2020 all shook up

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2021 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association