Alphabet powers past record EC fine in Q2

Google’s parent Alphabet overcame a major hurdle in the second quarter, as a 26 per cent jump in revenue helped it stay firmly in the black despite a record $5.1 billion fine from the European Commission (EC).

Revenue of $32.7 billion was up from $26 billion the year prior, driven by mobile search. Profit of $3.2 billion was down slightly from $3.5 billion in Q2 2017, but the company said that figure would have been nearly $8.3 billion absent the fine.

During the company’s earnings call, Google CEO Sundar Pichai said the company is still analysing the impacts of the EC’s decision, which deemed the company’s practice of bundling its own apps with the platform illegal.

Google plans to appeal the ruling, but Pichai hinted in a recent blog post the EC’s decision could force it to change its Android business model and potentially start charging device makers a fee to use the platform. However, he noted on the call Google is “confident we can find a way to make sure Android is available at scale to users everywhere.”

“We will always take a constructive approach. We’ll appeal the Commission’s decision and take the due process available to us. But we’re also looking forward to finding a solution above all that preserves the enormous benefits of Android to users.”