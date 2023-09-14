 Alphabet plans cuts to recruiting team - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC Shanghai 2023
M360 LATAM 2023
MWC Barcelona 2023
MWC23 Show Daily
Unwrapped
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Hana Anandira
Mike Robuck
MWL TV
Live
All
MWCB23
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home_Big Tech

Alphabet plans cuts to recruiting team

14 SEP 2023
Google logo on a building with a tree in the foreground

Alphabet reportedly announced it would axe jobs in its global recruiting team, adding to lay-offs announced earlier this year when it cut around 6 per cent of its full time staff.

Google’s recruiting VP Brian Ong informed employees in a video that it must make radical cuts to the department’s staff numbers, CNBC reported.

He apparently said the decision was based on the amount of recruitment permitted across several quarters.

Ong emphasised the decision was difficult, particularly in light of the earlier job cuts.

Alphabet previously outlined a plan to eliminate 12,000 jobs, one of many high-profile technology companies to cull staff this year.

Google representative Courtenay Mencini told CNBC it continued to invest in top engineering and technical talent, while slowing the pace of overall recruitment which, in turn, meant there was less for staff in the department to do.

Back

Author

Kavit Majithia

Kavit joined Mobile World Live in May 2015 as Content Editor. He started his journalism career at the Press Association before joining Euromoney’s graduate scheme in April 2010. Read More >>

Read more

Featured Content

Apple's new iPhone 15 Pro is displayed against a background of Titanium wording

Feature video: Apple Wonderlust event

Topic Hub: Network Security

Feature video: MWC Shanghai 2023 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2023 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Las Vegas, MWC Africa & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association