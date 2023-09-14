Alphabet plans cuts to recruiting team

Alphabet reportedly announced it would axe jobs in its global recruiting team, adding to lay-offs announced earlier this year when it cut around 6 per cent of its full time staff.

Google’s recruiting VP Brian Ong informed employees in a video that it must make radical cuts to the department’s staff numbers, CNBC reported.

He apparently said the decision was based on the amount of recruitment permitted across several quarters.

Ong emphasised the decision was difficult, particularly in light of the earlier job cuts.

Alphabet previously outlined a plan to eliminate 12,000 jobs, one of many high-profile technology companies to cull staff this year.

Google representative Courtenay Mencini told CNBC it continued to invest in top engineering and technical talent, while slowing the pace of overall recruitment which, in turn, meant there was less for staff in the department to do.