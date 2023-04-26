 Alphabet credits cloud as contributor to Q1 gains - Mobile World Live
Home

Alphabet credits cloud as contributor to Q1 gains

26 APR 2023
Google

Google-parent Alphabet credited its cloud computing business as a contributor to a 3 per cent year-on-year increase in revenue during Q1, though it booked billions in charges related to reductions in its workforce and office space.

CEO Sundar Pichai stated Alphabet rolled-out important product updates anchored in deep computer science and AI during the quarter.

CFO Ruth Porat added the company is “committed to delivering long-term growth and creating capacity to invest in our most compelling growth areas by re-engineering our cost base”.

Google Cloud revenue was $7.4 billion compared with $5.8 billion in Q1 2022.

Its search and other revenue of $40.3 billion was a slight increase over $39.6 billion, with other bets falling from $440 million to $288 million.

Revenue stood at $69.7 billion, with $2.6 billion in costs relating to the staff and property cuts.

Net income dropped to $15.1 billion from $16.4 billion.

Earlier this month, Alphabet’s board authorised share buy-backs of up to $70 billion.

Mike Robuck

Mike Robuck is the U.S. Editor at Mobile World Live. He joined the Mobile World Live staff in February of 2022. Prior to joining GSMA, he was editor of FierceTelecom and of Light Reading’s Telco Transformation microsite. He has a...

