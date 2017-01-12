English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
CES 2017
GSMA Mobility Live
MWL TV 2016
MWC 2016
Whitepapers
Show Dailies
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2016
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
Home

Alphabet axes drone project in favour of balloons

12 JAN 2017
loon2

Alphabet closed its unit investigating the viability of delivering internet connectivity from drones – known as Project Titan – and will now focus on developing its balloon-based system Loon.

News of the project’s demise was first revealed yesterday by 9to5Google, which reported the 50 staff members working on Titan were redeployed to other departments of the company’s X development arm.

Alphabet’s hopes to provide internet connectivity to rural and remote areas now look to heavily rest with Project Loon, which uses high-altitude balloons to transmit signals. In a statement to 9to5Google the company said one of the reasons for closing Titan is the “economics and technical feasibility of Loon present a much more promising way to connect rural and remote parts of the world.”

During 2015, Google invested heavily in SpaceX – a company with ambitions to provide worldwide high-speed internet access from satellites. Alphabet shuttered Titan in early 2016.

Rival Facebook is pressing on with its drone connectivity system, Aquila. Reports in October stated Facebook was in talks with a number of countries to trial the drone system, with demonstrations tentatively scheduled for 2018.

Facebook reported it performed its first successful trial flight in Arizona during June. However, news later emerged a US safety agency was investigating an accident during the trial which resulted in “substantial” damage.

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

Related

Honda and Alphabet in self-driving car talks

Alphabet’s self-driving car project is named Waymo

Alphabet refocusses automated Google car project – reports

Tags

Featured Content

day4-highlights-still

Feature: CES 2017 Day 4

legere-lead

Feature: CES 2017 Day 3

day2-highlights-still

Feature: CES 2017 Day 2

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2017 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association