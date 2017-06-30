Alibaba may launch smart speaker

Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group could launch a smart speaker with a voice assistant, similar to Amazon’s Echo, as early as next week, according to The Information.

The product will be aimed at the Chinese market, available only in the country, and communicating only in Mandarin, the report said.

It would enable users to buy products from Alibaba’s shopping sites using a voice activated virtual assistant, similar to how Echo owners can use Alexa to purchase items from Amazon, the report said.

It added that the assistant was developed by the company’s artificial intelligence research teams in China.

Smart, or connected, speakers are an increasingly popular device category. Amazon’s Echo currently leads the way after launching two years ago, but is facing competition from Alphabet’s Google Home.

Samsung subsidiary Harman International is also planning to launch its own speaker this year in partnership with Microsoft.

Earlier this month, Apple launched the HomePod, while Huawei said it may integrate its own voice assistant, currently in development, into existing home Wi-Fi routers as a way to compete with smart speakers emerging on the market.