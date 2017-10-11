English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC17 Americas
MWC17 Shanghai
Mobile 360 – Mena 2017
Show Dailies
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2017
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Alibaba lining up $15B tech investment

11 OCT 2017

Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba said it expects to invest more than $15 billion in research and development (R&D) over the next three years, with the intention of working in areas including data intelligence, IoT and human-machine interaction.

The pledge was made as the company launched Alibaba DAMO Academy, a global research programme designed to “increase technological collaboration worldwide, advance the development of cutting-edge technology and strive to make the world more inclusive by narrowing the technology gap”.

DAMO stands for “discovery, adventure, momentum and outlook”. It will fall under the remit of Jeff Zhang, group CTO at Alibaba.

“We aim to discover breakthrough technologies that will enable greater efficiency, network, security and ecosystem synergy for end-users and businesses everywhere,” the executive said.

Alibaba is set to open seven R&D labs across China, US, Russia, Israel and Singapore. These will work with “luminaries in the technology space and top educational institutions”.

Long term view
Jack Ma, executive chairman of Alibaba, said while the idea of setting up such a programme was brought up some time ago, “without strong and abundant financial resources, it’s hard to establish a research institute”.

With 18 years of operation under its belt, Alibaba is now in a strong position in the internet sector, and “trust and confidence from around 500 million customers and users”.

“In the past, China always followed the steps of the US or Russia. Why can’t China work its own path? We have the resources. With our technology and capital and responsibility, we can build a world-cass research institute,” Ma said.

Alibaba is being positioned to be “a company that lasts at least 102 years” – enabling it to span three centuries.

Author

Steve Costello

Steve works across all of Mobile World Live’s channels and played a lead role in the launch and ongoing success of our apps and devices services. He has been a journalist...More

Read more

Related

Dell Technologies creates new IoT division

Verizon IoT VP: ecosystem “coming together” slowly

Smart city guru predicts tough IoT path for operators
M360 Mena 2017 Articles

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: Mobile 360 MENA 2017 Day 1 highlights

Feature: MWC Americas 2017 Day 3 highlights

Feature: MWC Americas 2017 Day 2 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2017 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association