Home

Akamai seeks cloud boost with Linode acquisition

17 FEB 2022

US-based content delivery network Akamai Technologies arranged to add cloud computing capabilities to its portfolio through a $900 million acquisition of infrastructure-as-a-service vendor Linode.

Akamai stated the addition of Linode would boost its ability as a distributed compute platform spanning the cloud to the edge.

Linode was founded in 2003 and is a cloud hosting company providing on-demand access to Linux virtual servers on high-speed internet connections.

It operates 11 global data centres with five of them based in North America. The company’s product offerings include a managed Kubernetes service, virtual machines, load balancers and block storage. Information on its website indicates Linode has more than 1 million customers.

Akamai stated the deal is expected to close in the current quarter and add around $100 million to its 2022 revenue.

Author

Mike Robuck

Mike Robuck is the U.S. Editor at Mobile World Live. He joined the Mobile World Live staff in February of 2022. Prior to joining GSMA, he was editor of FierceTelecom and of Light Reading’s Telco Transformation microsite. He has a...

Asia

