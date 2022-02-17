Akamai seeks cloud boost with Linode acquisition

US-based content delivery network Akamai Technologies arranged to add cloud computing capabilities to its portfolio through a $900 million acquisition of infrastructure-as-a-service vendor Linode.

Akamai stated the addition of Linode would boost its ability as a distributed compute platform spanning the cloud to the edge.

Linode was founded in 2003 and is a cloud hosting company providing on-demand access to Linux virtual servers on high-speed internet connections.

It operates 11 global data centres with five of them based in North America. The company’s product offerings include a managed Kubernetes service, virtual machines, load balancers and block storage. Information on its website indicates Linode has more than 1 million customers.

Akamai stated the deal is expected to close in the current quarter and add around $100 million to its 2022 revenue.