 Airtel vows aggressive moves to win back customers - Mobile World Live
HomeAsiaNews

Airtel vows aggressive moves to win back customers

30 SEP 2019

Bharti Airtel CEO Gopal Vittal told employees the operator would attack rivals’ vulnerabilities to win back lost customers and dramatically increase its market share over the next three quarters, Economic Times reported.

In an internal call to action cited by the newspaper, Vittal said the Indian market was at a “decisive phase in the war for customers” with the “brutally competitive” sector beginning to settle following a period of aggressive pricing and consolidation.

Long-time market leader Bharti Airtel was recently overtaken in subscriber numbers by both Reliance Jio, which only entered the industry in December 2015, and Vodafone Idea.

The sector has also suffered from declining revenue and fiercely competitive pricing for some time, with several operators joining forces or closing operations completely.

In his note to employees, Vittal added he wanted to take its share of mobile revenue in the country to more than 35 per cent, from just above the 31 per cent reported in its most recent quarter.

Part of the ways he believes this can be achieved is with a “razor sharp” focus on reducing churn and addressing complaints quickly. This is in addition to specifically targeting areas where principal rivals are deemed too weak to win back lost customers.

