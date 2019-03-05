 Airtel, Telkom Kenya merger hits stumbling block - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC19 – Barcelona
Event Keynotes
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Airtel, Telkom Kenya merger hits stumbling block

05 MAR 2019

A committee in Kenya’s National Assembly voiced concerns about a proposed merger between Airtel and Telkom Kenya announced last month, stating it will not approve the deal until it has more details.

The country’s Daily Nation reported the committee said “the deal has all the hallmarks of a scandal where private individuals are buying off a public entity through the backdoor for a song”.

Government agencies have been invited to appear before the committee to provide details. It is particularly interested to know why recommendations made in a 2014 report by the Public Investment Committee around the privatisation and restructuring of Telkom Kenya’s balance sheet were not implemented.

Nominated MP Godfrey Osotsi, vice-chair of the committee, stated it had invited “all those mentioned in the report and the implementing agencies” to establish the status of the report’s suggestions and why they have not been enacted.

These agencies include The National Treasury, Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission, the Communications Authority of Kenya, the Ministry of ICT, which have been asked to appear along with Telkom Kenya.

The proposed deal covers the merger of Airtel Kenya and Telkom Kenya’s mobile, enterprise and carrier services businesses to create a new joint entity, a move which would step up competition with market leader Safaricom

Author

Saleha Riaz

Saleha joined Mobile World Live in October 2014 as a reporter and works across all e-newsletters - creating content, writing blogs and reports as well as conducting feature interviews...More

Read more

Related

Airtel agrees merger with Telkom in Kenya

Bharti Airtel offloads Tanzania unit stake

Airtel kicks off fundraising plan

Tags

Featured Content

MWC19 Barcelona – Event highlights

MWC19 Barcelona – Wednesday highlights

MWC19 Barcelona – Tuesday highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2019 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association