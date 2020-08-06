Airtel taps AWS for cloud services push - Mobile World Live

Bharti Airtel joined forces with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to boost its digital transformation and cloud services offering to its more than 1 million Indian enterprise customers.

Airtel said the partnership would differentiate its cloud products by combining AWS services with its data centre, network and telecom services. It plans to provide an integrated suite of sales, consulting and support services; along with enhanced security, scalability, and cloud management capabilities, it stated.

Harmeen Mehta, CIO and head of the operator’s Cloud and Security business, explained the partnership combined “the world’s leading cloud platform” with Airtel’s “proven expertise in handling network, data centers, security, and cloud as an intergrated solution”.

AWS Professional Services will be used to back a number of moves under the operator’s Airtel Cloud service, including Windows and SAP functionality; database migration; and security and risk governance offerings.

Airtel stated the main goal was to help enterprise customers migrate to the cloud and adopt new services. It said it currently serves more than 2,500 large enterprises and in excess of 1 million emerging businesses.

Rishu Sharma, practice lead at IDC India, predicted the value of the public cloud services market in the country would grow from $3.4 billion this year to $7.1 billion in 2024.

Media reports from June claimed Amazon was in talks with Airtel to invest $2 billion in the operator.