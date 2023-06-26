 Airtel splits business unit as CEO heads for exit - Mobile World Live
Home

Airtel splits business unit as CEO heads for exit

26 JUN 2023

Bharti Airtel outlined a shake-up to the structure of its business unit which will include the departure of CEO Ajay Chitkara in August.

In a stock exchange filing, the operator noted Airtel Business will run as a trio of separate units following Chitkara’s departure. The rejig will see two channels dedicated to its global and domestic operations, alongside a channel designed to oversee the company’s data centre brand Nxtra.

Its domestic business operation will be headed by Ganesh Lakshminarayanan, currently CEO of Airtel enterprise business, and its global operation will be helmed by Vani Venkatesh. The Nxtra brand will continue to run under its current CEO Ashish Arora’s leadership.

Gopal Vittal, Airtel MD and CEO, branded its business unit as a “jewel in our overall portfolio”, and touted Chitkara’s contribution in setting up Airtel Business as a “strong force” during his reign.

Chitkara joined the operator group as sales and key account manager in 2001 before he took up senior roles and was named CEO of Airtel Business in July 2018.

Airtel Business provides a range of ICT services to a solid customer base across the country, including over one million small and medium-sized enterprises and more than 2,000 large enterprises and government clients.

Its Nxtra brand promotes itself as India’s largest data centre network with more thana 120 facilities and the company has plans to expand its presence to the African market.

Author

Hana Anandira

Prior to joining GSMA, Hana worked in the world of publishing as an editor and contributor for three years, covering a wide range of interests that span from culture and politics to architecture. She has written for Jakarta- and London-based...

Read more

