 Airtel seeks Malawi IPO - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC19 – Barcelona
MWC19 Los Angeles
Mobile 360 MENA 2019
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Airtel seeks Malawi IPO

11 DEC 2019

Airtel Africa detailed plans to list its Malawi business on the country’s stock exchange, as the operator moved to capitalise on growth in the market.

Charles Kamoto, MD of Airtel Malawi, stated the planned IPO would enable citizens to “share in the growth of the company”, which had become “ingrained in the fabric of the country”.

The indicative price range and the number of shares to be offered will be determined in due course, the company stated.

Its proposal will be subject to authorities’ approval. Current regulations require the company to own at least 20 per cent of the business.

The company engaged Standard Bank (Malawi) to act as its lead adviser, Airtel Africa said in a related statement.

Airtel Africa operates in 14 countries across the continent. Parent Bharti Airtel intiated moves to list the business on the London Stock Exchange in June, aiming to raise $750 million.

The Malawi business claims to be the leading provider of mobile money services in the country, with Airtel Money deployed in 2011, and also operates 2G, 3G, 4G and fixed broadband communications services.

Back

Author

Yanitsa Boyadzhieva

Yanitsa joins Mobile World Live as a Reporter based in London. She has more than 5 years’ experience at various media outlets in her home country Bulgaria. She started her career as a political reporter, followed by taking editor roles...

Read more

Related

Malawi scraps mobile money tax after backlash

Critics attack Malawi mobile money tax

Facebook, Airtel tackle trust issues
M360 Africa 2019 - News

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Aloha from Hawaii

Feature: Mobile 360 MENA 2019 highlights

Mobile Mix: Sigfox slings into Singapore

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2019 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association