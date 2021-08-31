 Airtel seeks billions through equity sale - Mobile World Live
HomeAsiaNews

Airtel seeks billions through equity sale

31 AUG 2021

Bharti Airtel prepared for an upcoming 5G spectrum auction and beefed up its network, with its board approving a plan to raise INR210 billion ($2.9 billion) via a rights issue to existing shareholders.

In a filing with the Bombay Stock Exchange, Airtel explained it will issue equity shares with a face value of INR5 each to eligible equity shareholders.

Livemint reported chairman Sunil Mittal said during an investors’ call he expects ARPU to climb to INR200 this fiscal year (ending 31 March 2022), noting it has no plan to sell off a stake in the company. Singtel holds a near 32 per cent interest.

Bharti Airtel issued shares worth $2 billion in January 2020 to cover fees demanded by the government. At the time, Fitch Ratings stated the equity was sufficient to offset an increase in debt stemming from a long-running dispute with the government over adjusted gross revenue (AGR) fees.

The company’s fortunes in India have improved in recent quarters, with a net profit hitting INR2.84 billion in fiscal Q1 (ending 30 June) and revenue up 21.2 per cent year-on-year to INR268.5 billion.

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

