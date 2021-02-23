 Airtel, Qualcomm forge 5G open RAN deal - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Themed Week
MWC SHANGHAI 2021
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAsiaNews

Airtel, Qualcomm forge 5G open RAN deal

23 FEB 2021

Bharti Airtel and Qualcomm joined forces to deploy a virtualised and open RAN-based 5G network in India, seeking to speed rollout of the next-generation technology.

In a joint statement, the operator committed to explore and implement open RAN using Qualcomm’s 5G RAN platforms, highlighting the potential to unlock opportunities for SMEs.

Bharti Airtel CTO Randeep Sekhon said the operator’s networks are “fully ready for 5G”, adding the collaboration would help push India into the era of “hyper-fast and ultra-low latency digital connectivity”.

The pair will also collaborate on 5G use cases including fixed wireless access.

Qualcomm India VP and president Rajen Vagadia highlighted socio-economic growth and development benefits from accelerated 5G rollout.

The deal adds to Airtel’s current portfolio of 5G partners, including Cisco and Ericsson.

An auction of 5G frequencies in India has been postponed twice, with the amount of spectrum to be offered still unclear.

Back

Author

Yanitsa Boyadzhieva

Yanitsa joins Mobile World Live as a Reporter based in London. She has more than 5 years’ experience at various media outlets in her home country Bulgaria. She started her career as a political reporter, followed by taking editor roles...

Read more

Related

India research company bullish on operator ARPU

Bharti Airtel set for shake up

Airtel boss credits consistency for return to profit
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: We built this city

Mobile Mix: Viva Las Living Room

Feature Video: 2020 all shook up

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2021 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association