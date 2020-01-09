 Airtel makes $3B funding move as AGR deadline looms - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC19 – Barcelona
MWC19 Los Angeles
Mobile 360 MENA 2019
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAsiaNews

Airtel makes $3B funding move as AGR deadline looms

09 JAN 2020

Bharti Airtel issued shares worth up to $2 billion and opened the sale of $1 billion in bonds to non-domestic investors, as the company embarked on a massive fundraising effort to cover controversial fees demanded by India’s government.

Airtel, which also made a provision of $4 billion in its latest quarterly financial results related to the levy, held an EGM last week to approve the latest funding measures. These were launched on the Bombay Stock Exchange after the close of trading yesterday (8 January).

Cash raised will be partly used to settle a long-running legal battle on taxation and spectrum costs related to revenue definitions.

In October 2019, the country’s Supreme Court issued a judgement in favour of the Department of Telecommunications’ definition of adjusted gross revenue (AGR). The decision means revenue from non-telecoms activities must be included in gross figures, which has a knock-on effect on fees covering spectrum use and licences.

Operators have fought the case over a number of years and continue to dispute the decision, which leaves them facing huge financial liabilities due later this month.

The Economic Times estimated Airtel’s liabilities at INR350 billion ($4.9 billion). Rival Vodafone Idea set aside INR257 billion in its most recent financial statement to help cover its costs.

In November, Vodafone Group CEO Nick Read savaged the decision of Indian authorities on AGR and vowed not to pump any fresh funds into its Vodafone Idea joint venture.

Back

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

Related

China Mobile eyes India operator JV

Airtel head hits back at Jio IUC move

Airtel vows aggressive moves to win back customers
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Viva Las Vegas

Mobile Mix: 2019 wrapped

Mobile Mix: Aloha from Hawaii

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2020 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association