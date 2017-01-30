English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
CES 2017
GSMA Mobility Live
MWL TV 2016
MWC 2016
Whitepapers
Show Dailies
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2016
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
Home

Airtel Kenya, Telkom Kenya lagging in 4G rollout

30 JAN 2017
ss-kenya-nairobi

Airtel Kenya and Telkom Kenya’s Orange face potential delays in receiving their respective 4G licenses because they have not installed 4G infrastructure or paid the KES2.5 billion ($24.9 million) licence fee for 4G spectrum.

The Communications Authority of Kenya (CA) revealed the lack of progress, noting the pair should by now have rolled out 4G on a trial basis, The Star reported. CA director general Francis Wangusi told the newspaper the operators “have indicated they have purchased the equipment, so we expect they will have them in place by March.”

In contrast, the nation’s leading operator Safaricom paid the fees and will receive its licence in coming weeks. “We have finalised the process and have agreed on licence conditions,” Wangusi said.

Safaricom launched an expansion programme in 2016 to increase its 4G base stations from 500 to more than 1,000 by December.

The CA is targetting the launch of countrywide high-speed internet coverage by March, and is eager to switch from 3G to 4G networks and enable operators to offer broadband-based TV broadcasts as part of the goal, The Star reported.

Safaricom and Airtel were issued with 4G frequency spectrum on a pilot basis in 2015.

Airtel Kenya
Number two operator Airtel announced it will begin testing 4G in Nairobi next week, covering 40 new sites in the city before being expanded to 45 others in major towns. It will, of course, require a license before it can do this.

Airtel Kenya managing director Adil El Youssefi said the operator is not one of the African units of the parent Bharti Airtel which will be up for sale in a separate report by The Star.

He was referring to Bharti Airtel’s chairman Sunir Bharti Mittal’s comments from earlier this month announcing it is looking into the sale or merger of some of its African interests in an attempt to cut a $12 billion debt pile.

“The company remains committed to competing in the Kenyan market and providing choice to Kenyans by further investing in the rollout of 4G services in the next few months, and the continued expansion of its network coverage to ensure consistent delivery of quality and value for money services to its customers,” Youssefi told The Star.

Author

Saleha Riaz

Saleha joined Mobile World Live in October 2014 as a reporter and works across all e-newsletters - creating content, writing blogs and reports as well as conducting feature interviews...More

Read more

Related

M-Pesa continues to dominate Kenyan market

Blog: China outpaces global 4G growth in 2016 – again

China’s 4G subs account for almost half of global total

Asia

Tags

Featured Content

day4-highlights-still

Feature: CES 2017 Day 4

legere-lead

Feature: CES 2017 Day 3

day2-highlights-still

Feature: CES 2017 Day 2

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2017 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association