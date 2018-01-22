English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile 360 – Latin America 2017
Mobile 360 – Europe 2017
Mobile 360 – Mena 2017
Show Dailies
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2017
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Airtel deems 9mobile auction too risky

22 JAN 2018

Airtel Nigeria, one of five suitors shortlisted to bid for troubled operator 9mobile, dropped out of the running, TheCable reported.

A source told the newspaper Airtel believes acquiring the operator to be too risky because “too many things are hidden about the health of 9mobile”. The source explained Airtel reacted following a legal battle involving the board of 9mobile’s parent Emerging Markets Telecommunications Service (EMTS), which a high court in Lagos last week ruled should be broken up.

The court was called in after Spectrum Wireless, which invested $35 million in EMTS in 2009, claimed the board was not in line with its interests and wanted its contributions to the operator to be recognised. United Capital Trustees, which is handling the sale, then vowed to appeal the court order.

A 16 January deadline for the final bid was met by the other four shortlisted bidders.

Investment company Teleology Holdings bid more than $500 million, while operator Smile’s bid was around $300 million. The other two bidders, Globacom and Helios Investment Partners reportedly submitted bids, but these did not include a financial offer.

9mobile is on sale after it defaulted on repayments of a $1.2 billion loan provided by a consortium of banks.

MTN leads the way in Nigeria with GSMA Intelligence figures showing it held a 40 per cent market share in Q4 2017, followed by Globacom (24 per cent), Airtel (22 per cent) and 9mobile (13 per cent). Smile is one of the smallest operators in the country, with a 0.4 per cent market share.

Revenue for Bharti Airtel’s Africa business grew 5.1 per cent year-on-year to $783 million in fiscal Q3 (calendar Q4 2017), with subscribers in the region increasing 4.7 per cent to 84.1 million.

Author

Saleha Riaz

Saleha joined Mobile World Live in October 2014 as a reporter and works across all e-newsletters - creating content, writing blogs and reports as well as conducting feature interviews...More

Read more

Related

United Capital to appeal 9mobile board annulment

Tanzania stakes claim for Airtel unit after “illegal” sale

Bidders given more time to prepare 9mobile offers

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: CES 2018 Review

Feature: A smart review of 2017

Feature: Huawei MBBF17 Day2 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2018 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association