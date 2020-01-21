 Airtel boosts India cloud offering with Google - Mobile World Live
HomeAsiaNews

Airtel boosts India cloud offering with Google

21 JAN 2020

Bharti Airtel struck a deal with Google to add the latter’s cloud services to its portfolio, as the Indian operator stepped-up its digital offering for enterprise customers.

In a statement, Airtel said the agreement would enable it to offer Google’s G Suite of apps comprising Gmail; Docs; Drive; Calendar and more to small- and medium-sized businesses (SMBs), while providing real-time collaboration and machine learning tools.

Airtel said it serves more than 2,500 large businesses, and more than 500,000 SMBs and technology start-ups in India.

The deal was tipped to provide a platform for both companies to tap growth opportunities in the country.

Indeed, for Google, the partnership gives it a larger presence in India to compete with a major rival in cloud services, Microsoft.

Microsoft struck a deal with Airtel’s rival Reliance Jio in August 2019 to provide small businesses with cloud services.

Transformation
The tie-up with Google follows rumours earlier this month that Airtel was in talks with local rival Vodafone Idea and China Mobile on developing a joint venture cloud service.

In its statement, Airtel quoted a recent report by Indian software and services trade association Nasscom, which tipped the Indian cloud market to be worth more than $7 billion by 2022, as businesses adopt more digital services.

Thomas Kurian, CEO of Google Cloud, said Indian companies “are making a massive transformation to the cloud”.

“The combination of G Suite’s collaboration and productivity tools with Airtel’s digital business offerings will help accelerate digital innovations for thousands of Indian businesses,” he added.

Author

Kavit Majithia

Kavit joined Mobile World Live in May 2015 as Content Editor. He started his journalism career at the Press Association before joining Euromoney’s graduate scheme in April 2010. Read More >>

