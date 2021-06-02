 Airtel Africa set for $175M Tanzania tower sale - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Themed Week
MWC SHANGHAI 2021
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Airtel Africa set for $175M Tanzania tower sale

02 JUN 2021

Airtel Africa pushed on with a strategy of selling passive infrastructure assets to cut debt, agreeing to offload 1,400 towers in Tanzania for $175 million.

The buyer is a joint venture formed by investment companies SBA Communications and Paradigm Infrastructure. Airtel Tanzania will continue to maintain, develop and operate the assets under a lease agreement with the new owner.

In a stock market statement, Airtel Africa noted the move was part of an attempt to achieve an “an asset-light business model” and focus on “core subscriber-facing operations”.

Around $60 million of the proceeds will be used on improving network and sales infrastructure in the country, for distribution by authorities. The remainder will be used to reduce the operator group’s debt pile, which stood at $3.5 billion at the end of its 2021 financial year (31 March).

It expects the transaction to close in H2 of its current financial year.

Airtel Africa’s latest deal follows a multi-market asset sale to Helios Towers, announced in March. During the same month it also agreed to sell a stake in its mobile money division for $200 million.

Back

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

Related

Airtel Africa Nigeria boss lands top job

Millicom concludes Africa exit

Airtel Africa taps Mastercard in latest money unit sale

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Buzzing for Barcelona

Mobile Mix: AI, Android and open RAN

Mobile Mix: 5G colours in the blanks

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2021 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association