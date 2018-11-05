English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile 360 – Russia & CIS 2018
Mobile World Congress 2018
MWC Americas 2018
Show Daily
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2018
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Airtel Africa IPO facing opposition

05 NOV 2018

Tanzania’s government slammed Bharti Airtel’s planned IPO of its Africa business as unlawful adding the country, which holds a stake in the operation, should have been consulted, Business Standard reported.

The state owns 40 per cent of Airtel Tanzania (one of 14 units which make up Airtel Africa), with the remainder held by Airtel.

Airtel Africa is in the process of preparing a long-awaited IPO and last month raised $1.25 billion from backers including SoftBank and Singtel to cut debt ahead of the sale.

In a statement seen by Business Standard, the company said it had already informed Tanzania’s authorities about the IPO and the recent inward investments. It added there would be no change in the ownership structure of its unit in the country.

This is not the first time Airtel has been at loggerheads with authorities in Tanzania. In late 2017, the state opened an investigation into whether the unit, which was acquired from Zain Group, had been set up using assets illegally acquired from the government under a previous political administration.

Airtel denied any wrongdoing and, following talks between the two, it appeared an agreement had been reached, though no formal notification was made.

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

Related

Airtel hits back at Africa IPO delay claims

Tanzania mobile chiefs face fraud trial

Airtel seeks accord on Tanzania business ownership

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: From Russia (NY and HK) with Love

Mobile Mix: Broadband and Bubbles in Berlin

Mobile Mix: Huawei’s new Mates and Facebook’s connectivity TIP

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2018 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association