English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile 360 – Europe 2018
Mobile World Congress 2018
MWC Americas 2018
Show Daily
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2018
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Airtel Africa bags $1.25B investment ahead of IPO

24 OCT 2018

SoftBank and Singtel were among six companies to take part in a $1.25 billion funding round by Airtel Africa, cash the company is set to use to cut debt, improve coverage and grow its mobile money operation.

Airtel Africa’s debt load is around $5 billion, which will be reduced following its latest cash injection and further cut after its expected IPO. In addition to SoftBank and Singtel, international investment fund Warburg Pincus and Singapore state-owned fund Temasek Holdings were cited as major contributors.

In a statement, Bharti Airtel noted its Africa subsidiary had “seen a turnaround” in recent years and investor confidence reinforced the growth potential of the telecommunications sector on the continent.

Raghunath Mandava, CEO of the African unit, said: “The transaction will help us further deleverage our balance sheet and boost our capacity to upgrade networks, expand coverage in different markets and achieve rapid growth of Airtel Money across our operations.”

Bharti Airtel is in the process of finalising details of an IPO of its Africa unit.

Before announcing the plan to list, Bharti Airtel had been rumoured to be considering disposing of some of its least profitable assets in Africa.

Despite reiterating the operator group’s commitment to Africa, in December 2017 Bharti Airtel chairman Sunil Bharti Mittal said the company’s rushed move into Africa during 2010 was one of the biggest regrets of his professional life.

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

Related

Bharti Airtel stays in the black despite profit dive

AirtelTigo consolidates mobile wallet

Airtel deems 9mobile auction too risky

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Huawei’s new Mates and Facebook’s connectivity TIP

Mobile Mix: The Italian Job

Mobile Mix: Spotlight falls on stateside rural challenge

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2018 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association