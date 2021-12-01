 Airspan claims SA 5G CBRS small cell first - Mobile World Live
Home

Airspan claims SA 5G CBRS small cell first

01 DEC 2021
Airspan

Airspan Networks stated the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) approved its AirStrand 2200, which will provide standalone (SA) 5G in Citizens Broadband Radio Service (CBRS) shared spectrum.

The company claims cable operators can rapidly deploy its 5G small cells by employing existing copper line infrastructure and Data Over Cable Services Interface Specification for backhaul.

In a statement, Airspan CEO Eric Stonestrom called the FCC approval “an industry first”, noting the ability to deploy 5G will open new use cases for CBRS spectrum.

The company is marketing the small cells to US cable operators currently offering wireless service through MVNO agreements. Verizon virtual customers Comcast and Charter Communications secured Priority Access Licences in the US government’s auction of CBRS spectrum.

Each cable operator has made moves towards CBRS, with Charter Communications actively deploying compatible infrastructure and Comcast testing the technology.

Airspan completed interoperability tests using a mobile test device powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon X60 5G modem-RF system.

“We are excited for the opportunities to come as CBRS further commercialises for various verticals and evolving use cases”, Qualcomm senior director of product management Gerardo Giaretta stated.

Author

Martha DeGrasse

Freelance tech journalist Martha DeGrasse (@mardegrasse) is delighted to be contributing to Mobile World Live. Martha has written for a number of telecom and wireless publications, and was a writer, editor and video producer at RCR Wireless News for almost...

Read more

