Agencies ramp pressure over Ligado 5G licence - Mobile World Live

 Agencies ramp pressure over Ligado 5G licence
Home

Agencies ramp pressure over Ligado 5G licence

26 MAY 2020

US agencies urged the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) to reverse course in allowing satellite company Ligado Networks to deploy 5G services using L-band spectrum, stating the move would interfere with government use of GPS.

In a document, the US Department of Commerce’s National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA) filed a petition on behalf of the Department of Defense (DoD) and the Department of Transportation, arguing Ligado Networks should be prevented from rolling out services until its reservations were addressed.

The NTIA claimed the decision will “cause irreparable harm to federal government users” of GPS, including the military, reiterating statements made by  DoD in the past.

In response, Ligado Networks said in a statement the fresh petition contained “no new information or technical data” and was a “rehash of arguments” from two years ago.

Ligado Networks added it was confident the FCC will “stand firm” with its original decision.

The FCC unanimously approved Ligado Networks to push out services in April, after new proposals from Ligado Networks outlined plans to mitigate GPS interference.

Author

Manny Pham

Manny joined Mobile World Live in September 2019 as a reporter based in London. He has previous experience in telecoms having worked for B2B publication Mobile News for three years where he climbed up to the position of Features Editor....

Read more

