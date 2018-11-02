Agcom provokes Iliad ire over licence extensions

Iliad Italia is prepared to take action against Agcom if the regulator grants an extension to companies with licences for 5G-suitable frequencies, having paid a hefty amount to acquire spectrum in an auction last month, local publication Corriere delle Comunicazioni reported.

Vodafone Italia and Telecom Italia each spent €2.4 billion while newcomer Iliad spent €1.2 billion in the auction, with spectrum in the 3.7GHz band in particularly high demand. In total, the government raised €6.5 billion and came under fire for the high prices.

Agcom responded to the criticism, with its president Angelo Marcello Cardani saying: “If someone pays a price, to me it’s never excessive, unless that person has a gun pointed to their head”.

However, since the auction it was revealed WiMAX providers Linkem, Tiscali, Go Internet and Mandarin may be allowed to retain licences covering spectrum in the 3.6GHz to 3.8GHz bands for an additional six years after the current term expires in 2023.

Iliad, which launched its low-cost Italian venture in May 2018, reportedly said it will file a complaint with the Regional Administrative Court of Lazio if the renewals go through.

Telecom Italia also holds a licence in the 3.6GHz to 3.8GHz bands, but it will not be extended due to competition concerns.

Corriere delle Comunicazioni previously reported some Senators had already asked deputy Prime Minister Luigi Di Maio to investigate the licence renewals, deeming them unjustifed.