AEG flags connectivity as critical to events

INTERVIEW: Providing high bandwidth wireless within entertainment venues has become a critical requirement, while the mobile revolution also opened new commercial opportunities, AEG Facilities COO Chuck Steedman (pictured) told Mobile World Live.

Speaking at Mobile World Congress Americas, Steedman said expectations from users to be able to access content and use social media during busy events meant companies running venues had to make sure sufficient bandwidth was available.

“It’s critical,” he said. “So many people at concerts and sporting events engage with social media, so it’s really important that we have the ability for them to actually do that.”

Steedman added mobile technology also opened new business cases, while noting companies were able to identify the demographics attending different types of events: a use case complying with privacy regulation.

During the interview, the executive also discussed the revolution in ticketing brought about by mobile and how social media is transforming the way consumers engage with venue management companies and sports teams.

To watch the interview in full, click here.