English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile 360 – Europe 2018
Mobile World Congress 2018
MWC Americas 2018
Show Daily
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2018
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

AEG flags connectivity as critical to events

11 OCT 2018

INTERVIEW: Providing high bandwidth wireless within entertainment venues has become a critical requirement, while the mobile revolution also opened new commercial opportunities, AEG Facilities COO Chuck Steedman (pictured) told Mobile World Live.

Speaking at Mobile World Congress Americas, Steedman said expectations from users to be able to access content and use social media during busy events meant companies running venues had to make sure sufficient bandwidth was available.

“It’s critical,” he said. “So many people at concerts and sporting events engage with social media, so it’s really important that we have the ability for them to actually do that.”

Steedman added mobile technology also opened new business cases, while noting companies were able to identify the demographics attending different types of events: a use case complying with privacy regulation.

During the interview, the executive also discussed the revolution in ticketing brought about by mobile and how social media is transforming the way consumers engage with venue management companies and sports teams.

To watch the interview in full, click here.

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

Related

Interview: AEG Facilities

Sprint, Ericsson unveil IoT partnership

Intelligence Brief: Who will win at MWC Americas?
Blog

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Spotlight falls on stateside rural challenge

Mobile Mix: GDPR gripes, AT&T action and 5G phone firsts

Mobile Mix: Holograms, the return of mojos and AI angst

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2018 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association