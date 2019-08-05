 Accenture boosts telco offering with Northstream buy - Mobile World Live
Home

Accenture boosts telco offering with Northstream buy

05 AUG 2019

Accenture struck a deal to acquire Northstream, a Stockholm-based consultancy to service providers and vendors, as the group looks to expand its scope around 5G, IoT and cloud deployments.

In a statement, Accenture said it will use Northstream to beef up its capabilities in the Nordic region, addressing communications service providers’ (CSP) demands for network consultancy programmes for 5G and IoT. It will also target large “transformational programmes that may include telco network cloud deployments and operating model transformations”.

Northstream, which was founded in 1998, said it helps CSPs identify emerging industry shifts, adapt to market changes and capitalise on new business and technology opportunities.

The merger will see Northstream’s team of 30 join Accenture’s Communications, Media and Technology (CMT) group. There was no clarification on the future role of Bengt Nordstrom (pictured right), the current CEO and co-founder of Northstream.

Nordstrom said a common culture of collaboration and client-centricity meant “Northstream and Accenture are a great fit”.

Also commenting, Mattias Lewren, Nordic CMT lead and Sweden managing director of Accenture, said it was now “in an even stronger position” to help its communications clients.

Financial details were not disclosed.

Author

Kavit Majithia

Kavit joined Mobile World Live in May 2015 as Content Editor. He started his journalism career at the Press Association before joining Euromoney’s graduate scheme in April 2010. Read More >>

