ABI Research optimistic about WLAN growth

ABI Research tipped increased adoption of Wi-Fi 7, private 5G networks and use of 6GHz spectrum to drive expansion of enterprise WLAN into new verticals and use cases.

It predicted revenue from enterprise WLAN infrastructure to grow at a CAGR of 9.7 per cent between 2022 and 2028, with shipments of compatible access points to rise 9.4 per cent.

Senior analyst Andrew Spivey stated Wi-Fi 7 will help deliver the low latency required for industrial automation applications and emerging real-time technologies AR and VR.

He noted WLAN’s convergence with private 5G networks will open access to environments wireless technologies were previously unable to serve, increasing the addressable market for both.

Spivey advised vendors to foster partnerships and build competencies for the new applications, along with demonstrating the ability of WLAN offerings to satisfy the requirements of new use cases.

ABI Research reported 2022 was a banner year for most large WLAN vendors due to growth in shipments and revenue.

Cisco recorded a double-digit expansion on demand for its Wi-Fi 6 and 6E offerings.

Increased WLAN shipments for HPE-owned Aruba Networks enabled it to record growth in its intelligent edge division.

Extreme Networks’ bottom line was bolstered by multiple large-scale deployments and Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise’s AP product line grew more than 100 per cent.