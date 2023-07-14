 ABI Research optimistic about WLAN growth - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC Shanghai 2023
M360 LATAM 2023
MWC Barcelona 2023
MWC23 Show Daily
Unwrapped
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Hana Anandira
Mike Robuck
MWL TV
Live
All
MWCB23
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

ABI Research optimistic about WLAN growth

14 JUL 2023

ABI Research tipped increased adoption of Wi-Fi 7, private 5G networks and use of 6GHz spectrum to drive expansion of enterprise WLAN into new verticals and use cases.

It predicted revenue from enterprise WLAN infrastructure to grow at a CAGR of 9.7 per cent between 2022 and 2028, with shipments of compatible access points to rise 9.4 per cent.

Senior analyst Andrew Spivey stated Wi-Fi 7 will help deliver the low latency required for industrial automation applications and emerging real-time technologies AR and VR.

He noted WLAN’s convergence with private 5G networks will open access to environments wireless technologies were previously unable to serve, increasing the addressable market for both.

Spivey advised vendors to foster partnerships and build competencies for the new applications, along with demonstrating the ability of WLAN offerings to satisfy the requirements of new use cases.

ABI Research reported 2022 was a banner year for most large WLAN vendors due to growth in shipments and revenue.

Cisco recorded a double-digit expansion on demand for its Wi-Fi 6 and 6E offerings.

Increased WLAN shipments for HPE-owned Aruba Networks enabled it to record growth in its intelligent edge division.

Extreme Networks’ bottom line was bolstered by multiple large-scale deployments and Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise’s AP product line grew more than 100 per cent.

Back

Author

Mike Robuck

Mike Robuck is the U.S. Editor at Mobile World Live. He joined the Mobile World Live staff in February of 2022. Prior to joining GSMA, he was editor of FierceTelecom and of Light Reading’s Telco Transformation microsite. He has a...

Read more

Related

Analysts warn of stalling RAN revenue

ABI Research bullish on 5G FWA potential

Optimismo de ABI Research sobre el potencial del FWA 5G
Español

Tags

Featured Content

Feature video: MWC Shanghai 2023 highlights

5-min highlights: Apple’s Vision Pro launch

Partner Feature: MWC23 5G mmWave Summit highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2023 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Las Vegas, MWC Africa & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association