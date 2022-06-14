A1 Telekom Austria, Amdocs tackle 5G network slicing

A1 Telekom Austria Group head of network evolution Juergen Wolf-Hofer stated a recent trial with software provider Amdocs had provided key lessons for how 5G network slices could be deployed and generate revenue in future.

Wolf-Hofer indicated the operator group would apply lessons from the proof-of-concept to future 5G services for consumer and enterprise customers.

In a statement, Amdocs explained the trial demonstrated the “end-to-end lifecycle management of 5G network slices”, and how virtualised applications could be deployed using cloud and edge computing technologies.

Amdocs president of technology and head of strategy Anthony Goonetilleke noted network slicing “creates a whole new world of programmable network use cases”, along with fresh revenue streams for operators.

Network slicing is enabled by standalone 5G technology, which A1 began testing with network partner Nokia in 2021.

The operator launched non-standalone 5G services in its domestic market in 2020 and since expanded availability to its other markets in Central and Eastern Europe.