 A1 owners name leadership for tower unit - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
M360 LATAM 2023
MWC Barcelona 2023
MWC23 Show Daily
Unwrapped
MWC Las Vegas 2022
MWC Africa 2022
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Hana Anandira
Mike Robuck
MWL TV
Live
All
MWCB23
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

A1 owners name leadership for tower unit

15 JUN 2023

A1 Telekom Austria’s biggest shareholders America Movil and state-owned investment fund Osterreichische Beteiligungs nominated two executives to head up its tower spin-off, which is edging closer to being finalised.

The companies nominated Ivo Ivanovski, currently head of international regulatory and European affairs at A1 (pictured), as future CEO and finance expert Lars Mosdorf as CFO, subject to board approval.

It announced the appointments as it moves to diversify the assets into a separate entity.

A1 expects the spin-off to be listed on the Vienna Stock Exchange during the second half.

Ivanovski held his current role at A1 since 2016, after a one-year stint as head of government and regulatory affairs for Europe at America Movil.

He has also held senior positions in international institutions, including as commissioner of the ITU’s Broadband Commission for Digital Development and Minister of Information Society and Administration for Macedonia’s government.

Ivanovski will “co-lead the necessary preparatory work” to spin-off the tower business with Mosdorf, who was most recently CFO at Dusseldorf Airport.

A1 touted Mosdorf’s history of working in senior management roles, including as CFO and deputy general director at Russia-based investment management company Northern Capital and airport business Fraport.

The operator noted an extraordinary shareholder meeting for the spin-off is due in the coming months.

Back

Author

Hana Anandira

Prior to joining GSMA, Hana worked in the world of publishing as an editor and contributor for three years, covering a wide range of interests that span from culture and politics to architecture. She has written for Jakarta- and London-based...

Read more

Related

America Movil backs A1 spin off plan

América Móvil respalda el plan de escisión de A1

Nokia, A1 Telekom Austria hit 2Gb/s in SA 5G trial
Latest Stories

Tags

Featured Content

5-min highlights: Apple’s Vision Pro launch

Partner Feature: MWC23 5G mmWave Summit highlights

MWC Barcelona 2023: Show highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2023 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Las Vegas, MWC Africa & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association