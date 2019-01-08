 9mobile future in jeopardy once again - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile 360 – Latin America 2018
Mobile 360 – MENA 2018
Mobile World Congress 2018
Show Daily
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2018
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

9mobile future in jeopardy once again

08 JAN 2019

Teleology Holdings may pull out of a planned 9mobile acquisition despite initially been very keen to acquire the troubled operator, claiming a turnaround plan it had worked on for a significant period was blocked by management, local media reported.

In August 2018 the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) and Central Bank of Nigeria approved the sale for $500 million, after many hiccups spanning a year.

Following this, Teleology Holdings formed a joint venture with 9mobile, called Teleology Nigeria.

Now it appears Teleology Holdings founder Adrian Wood has resigned from 9mobile’s board, disappointed with the situation, and the company will exit the joint venture.

“Fifteen Teleology experts have worked since June 2017 on detailed 9mobile turnaround planning, development strategies and financial restructuring. This included lining up more than $500 million fresh direct foreign investment from international institutions,” he was reported to have said.

“9mobile is an exciting opportunity to build a revolutionary mobile network that could be the pride of Nigeria, unfortunately it appears that we will not be able to participate,” he added.

Meanwhile some conflicting reports state the management of 9mobile wanted to get rid of Woods and his company following allegations of double dealing with competitors and a preference for hiring Europeans over Nigerians.

Either way, the $50 million deposit paid for the acquisition by Teleology Holdings is in jeopardy.

Adding to 9mobile’s woes is a recent NCC decision to give a green light to infrastructure services provider IHS to disconnect the operator’s network. If this happens, its 15 million active subscribers will be unable to use its services.

The messy sale of the operator has been in the works since major shareholders Etisalat and UAE-based investment fund Mubadala pulled out of the country in June 2017 after failing to renegotiate the terms of a $1.2 billion loan.

Author

Saleha Riaz

Saleha joined Mobile World Live in October 2014 as a reporter and works across all e-newsletters - creating content, writing blogs and reports as well as conducting feature interviews...More

Read more

Related

Airtel Nigeria set to apply for basic banking licence

South Africa central bank concerned about MTN debts

MTN reiterates Nigeria commitment despite woes

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: 2018 – that’s a wrap

Mobile Mix: Say Hello to Djingo

Mobile Mix: Don’t cry for 5G Argentina

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2019 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association