English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile 360 – Latin America 2017
Mobile 360 – Europe 2017
Mobile 360 – Mena 2017
Show Dailies
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2017
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

5G, HetNet spending tipped to offset macro declines

22 NOV 2017

SNS Research predicted 5G New Radio (NR) rollouts and deployments of heterogeneous network (HetNet) infrastructure will drive growth in network infrastructure spending through 2020, offsetting a steady decline in traditional macrocell infrastructure investments.

The market intelligence company indicated deployments of 5G NR technology and HetNet equipment for small cells, carrier Wi-Fi and distributed antenna systems will propel annual investments to $56 billion in 2020. The figure represents a 2 per cent CAGR from total spending of $53 billion in 2017, SNS stated.

US operators have publicly shared their plans for increased small cell deployments in the coming years. T-Mobile US executives said the operator plans to add 25,000 new small cells by the end of 2018. Sprint similarly announced plans to add thousands of small cells to its network using wireline infrastructure from Altice USA.

SNS Research noted an increased operator focus on Centralised RAN (C-RAN) architecture is also part of the growth trend. The company previously forecast operators would invest nearly $9 billion in C-RAN infrastructure by the end of this year, and tipped the market to expand at a CAGR of around 24 per cent through 2020.

Author

Diana Goovaerts

Diana joins Mobile World Live as its new US Editor, reporting on infrastructure and spectrum rollouts, regulatory issues, and other carrier news from the US market. Diana comes to GSMA from her former role as Editor of Wireless Week and...

Read more

Related

Sprint renews network focus with tri-band push

Japan mobile network spend forecast to drop sharply

China’s mobile network spending rises 51% in 2014
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: Huawei MBBF17 Day2 highlights

Feature: Huawei MBBF17 Day1 highlights

Feature: Mobile 360 LatAm 2017 Day 2 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2017 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association