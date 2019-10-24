 5G climate benefits predicted to offset energy increase - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC19 – Barcelona
MWC19 Los Angeles
Mobile 360 Eurasia 2019
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

5G climate benefits predicted to offset energy increase

24 OCT 2019

LIVE FROM MWC19 LOS ANGELES: Sustainability experts tipped 5G-enabled applications to make a significant contribution to environmental initiatives, far outweighing any rise in energy usage brought about by adoption of the new access technology.

During a panel session at Thursday’s keynote, representatives from the technology, mobile and energy industries discussed the impact of wireless and other innovations on carbon emissions and environmental issues.

HP Enterprise chief sustainability officer Christopher Wellise (pictured, second from right) said although he anticipated 5G would lead to a net increase in power consumption, the benefits to society would far outweigh the added usage: “It’s unlimited what the opportunities might be.”

He added these perks stretched across a number of sectors and initiatives, including new abilities in data processing.

“By 2025 we expect two thirds of all data will be generated at the edge, it’s no longer [going to be] happening at a centralised location. It’s happening in an agricultural field, it’s in a smart city, it’s on a smart factory floor,” Wellise said. “We need to move compute to where the data is, as opposed to moving the data where the compute is. It takes an order of magnitude more energy to move data than it does to process it.”

Smart solutions
James Gowen (pictured, second from left), chief sustainability officer at Verizon and chairman of ICT sustainability organisation GeSI, agreed that although 5G would “potentially” lead to more energy used, the impact of the applications it enables would have a significant effect.

“It [5G] will absolutely have a massive impact on climate,” he said. “When we marry what we are doing in Verizon with companies all around the globe, we are finding ways we can work together because at the end of the day sustainability is something we must do.”

Doug Arent (pictured, far-right), deputy associate lab director at the US national renewable energy laboratory, added: “The elements of smart solutions are really core to a decarbonised future as we see it. It’s smart grid, interactive buildings, it’s smart mobility platforms combines with edge computing, AI, machine learning and predictive algorithms that give you forecasting ability.”

The session comes amid increasing momentum among wireless companies to drastically reduce the industry’s carbon footprint. Last month more than 50 of the world’s mobile operators, including Verizon, signed-up to a GSMA climate action initiative.

Back

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

Related

Mobile Mix: From flicks to 5G

Content chief touts consumer connection as strategy

Verizon tips tech to shake-up data use

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: From flicks to 5G

Feature: MWC19 Los Angeles Day2 highlights

Feature: MWC19 Los Angeles Day1 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2019 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association