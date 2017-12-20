English
Home

5G Americas elects T-Mobile CTO as chairman

20 DEC 2017

Industry trade association 5G Americas announced T-Mobile US CTO Neville Ray (pictured) as its new chairman for 2018 and re-elected Hans Ovesen, Ericsson’s director of Group Function and Government, Industry Relations, as treasurer.

As chairman, Ray will lead 5G Americas’ board of governors, which includes members from America Movil, AT&T, Cisco, CommScope, Ericsson, Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE), Intel, Mavenir, Nokia, Qualcomm, Samsung, Sprint and Telefonica, among others. Ray noted on Twitter 5G Americas plays a “critical role in defining the future of 5G across the Americas” and said it was a privilege to head the board.

While Ray was a member of 5G Americas for more than seven years and served previous terms as chairman, his election as 2018 chair comes as years of 5G buzz finally starts to come to fruition.

He takes up the role as the 3GPP prepares to release the first iteration of its 5G specifications for non-standalone operation, which enables the addition of a 5G channel to existing LTE radio and core networks. Operators including AT&T and Verizon have said they plan to use NSA specifications for 3GPP-compliant 5G deployments by end-2018 but T-Mobile set the bar higher, aiming to deploy the first nationwide fully-mobile 5G network by 2020.

Author

Diana Goovaerts

Diana joins Mobile World Live as its new US Editor, reporting on infrastructure and spectrum rollouts, regulatory issues, and other carrier news from the US market. Diana comes to GSMA from her former role as Editor of Wireless Week and...

Read more

