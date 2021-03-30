 4iG Hungary for slice of mobile market - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Themed Week
MWC SHANGHAI 2021
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

4iG Hungary for slice of mobile market

30 MAR 2021

Hungary-based IT service management company 4iG struck a preliminary deal to buy the operations of DIGIMobil parent Digi Communications, as it looks to advance market expansion plans.

In a statement, Digi Communications said the non-binding agreement covers the sale of a 100 per cent stake of its Hungarian unit for an undisclosed sum, and finalisation of the deal is expected by the end of September.

The move forms part of a 4iG goal of establishing a “national telecommunications platform” in partnership with broadcasting company Antenna Hungaria, it explained in a related statement.

Gellert Jaszai, 4iG chairman and CEO, said the takeover would aid the company in gaining “a dominant position in a new strategic industry” in Hungary.

Digi Communications also has operations in Romania, Italy and Spain. It entered the Hungarian market in May 2019 and ended 2020 with 173,000 mobile connections, excluding IoT, GSMA Intelligence estimated.

The company also offers cable TV, fixed internet and line telephony services in the market, and generated net profit of €16.3 million in 2020, down from €40.5 million in 2019.

Back

Author

Yanitsa Boyadzhieva

Yanitsa joins Mobile World Live as a Reporter based in London. She has more than 5 years’ experience at various media outlets in her home country Bulgaria. She started her career as a political reporter, followed by taking editor roles...

Read more

Related

Hungarian operators splurge $400M on 5G

ECJ brands Hungary mobile payments system illegal

OTP Bank enters Hungary NFC payment market
Money

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: 5G colours in the blanks

Feature video: MWC Shanghai 2021 highlights

Mobile Mix: We built this city

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2021 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association