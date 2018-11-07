English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile 360 – Russia & CIS 2018
Mobile World Congress 2018
MWC Americas 2018
Show Daily
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2018
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

3UK set for £2B 5G investment

07 NOV 2018

Mobile operator 3 UK committed to spending £2 billion to develop and launch 5G services, a sum CEO Dave Dyson (pictured) said would give it a platform to better challenge in the market, though he warned the investment would stagnate profit growth in the short term.

Speaking at the company’s 5G and network transformation event in London, Dyson said parent company CK Hutchison had taken a “long term view” and talked-up the operator’s ability to become more competitive as a result of its investment in network transformation and 5G.

“It’s a tough decision to make for the shareholder,” Dyson said, adding it would cause “short term pressure” but offered long term growth by becoming “even more competitive and stronger in the market.”

3 UK is the fourth-largest operator in the country. Dyson estimated the business at half the size of Vodafone UK, and a third of the size of Telefonica brand O2 and BT’s EE.

It is also the newest player in the market and has been at the forefront of launching a number of new tariffs and services since opening for business in 2003, though the adoption of new technologies came with some teething problems around service availability.

Although its customers have been happy with the service received for some time and it performs well in independent tests, Dyson said the perception from some non-customers is that its network was still lagging. This, he said, would be addressed by its new strategy and network rollout.

Among the company’s corporate goals are attracting high-worth millennials, a switch to a “service-led” model and to increase the scale of the company.

“For us to be in a more sustainable position, we need to double the size of the business,” he noted.

Infrastructure
As part of its investment and previously announced transformation strategy, the company has already made a number of changes covering network technology and back office services.

Among the headline spends so far are £151 million on spectrum in the UK’s 5G auction and acquiring small fixed-line service provider UK Broadband for £250 million in February, a deal Dyson said was mainly to add to its spectrum portfolio.

However, the buy also gives the company a step-up to launching fixed wireless access 5G services through UK Broadband’s Relish brand, which only operates in a small part of the UK.

The operator also invested in Project Montana, a joint venture with O2 UK and energy company SSE to install fibre backhaul in the UK’s sewerage system. It has also invested in new cloud core network infrastructure from Nokia, forged deals with Huawei related directly to its 5G network and increased its data centre footprint.

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

Related

EE bulks up 5G trials as UK race hots up

China 5G push nets Nokia €2B in operator deals

GSMA issues 5G spectrum warning

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: From Russia (NY and HK) with Love

Mobile Mix: Broadband and Bubbles in Berlin

Mobile Mix: Huawei’s new Mates and Facebook’s connectivity TIP

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2018 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association