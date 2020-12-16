 3GPP pushes release of next standard to 2022 - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Thrive
Themed Week
Huawei MBBF20 – Full coverage
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

3GPP pushes release of next standard to 2022

16 DEC 2020

The 3GPP delayed the final version of its Release-17 standards until 2022, as the impact of remote working during the Covid-19 (coronavirus) pandemic took its toll on the abilities of its working groups.

In a statement, the organisation said it expected the new release’s protocols to be frozen in March 2022 with the coding freeze in June of the same year. On finalising details of Rel-16 earlier this year, it shifted Rel-17 to December 2021, but at the time noted there could be further delays.

It added as remote working for its members was expected to continue until at least June 2021, delegates would require more time to allow them to “comfortably and accurately consolidate the results of their work”.

In the busiest working groups, it noted the stream of messages from contributors could reach more than 1,000 emails per day.

“The new commitment will greatly help companies advance their plans for network rollout and new product development. The Rel-17 schedule will now allow 3GPP the time it needs to complete the maintenance of Rel-16 specifications as they become very stable. At the same time, it allows the groups to switch priority to some exciting Rel-17 features.”

Its next release is set to include enhancements on IoT protocols; support for 5G over non-terrestrial networks; multicast and broadcast protocols; MIMO; integrated access and backhaul; RAN slicing; sidelink; multi-RAT dual-connectivity; and support for multi-SIM devices.

Back

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

Related

La UIT aprueba estándares mundiales para la radio 5G

Operator forum readies first 5G technical specs

3GPP finalises latest 5G spec, warns on Release 17 delay

Tags

Featured Content

Feature Video: 2020 all shook up

Mobile Mix: 5G tipped for tat

Mobile Mix: Thrive and Drive

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2020 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association