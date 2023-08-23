3GPP elects working group leadership

Standards body 3GPP named new leaders for its working groups, which includes representatives from Samsung, Interdigital and Motorola.

Samsung stated member of its American research unit Kyeongin Jeong was appointed vice chair for 3GPP’s RAN Working Group 2, which is headed by newly-elected chair Diana Pani, VP and head of wireless standards at Interdigital.

Pani and Jeong will oversee the development of radio communications standards between 5G devices and base stations. Pani previously served as vice chair of the working group for two consecutive terms.

Jaeyeon Song from Samsung Research and Narendranath Durga Tangudu from Samsung R&D Institute were also re-elected as vice chairs for their respective working groups, following completion of their two-year terms.

Song will continue to helm Service and System Aspects Working Group 4, while Tangudu will remain vice-chair for Core Networks and Terminals Working Group 3.

Samsung noted the company has a total of seven representatives as 3GPP officials.

3GPP also re-elected executive director at Motorola Mobility Jacob John as chair of RAN Working Group 5, who will enter his fifth term in the role.

John had served as vice-chair for two years and had been with the working group for over 24 years. Xiaozhong Chen from the China Academy of Telecommunications was re-elected as vice-chair of the same working group.

The elections were held throughout this week and followed a series of appointments for its various working groups earlier this year.