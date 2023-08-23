 3GPP elects working group leadership - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC Shanghai 2023
M360 LATAM 2023
MWC Barcelona 2023
MWC23 Show Daily
Unwrapped
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Hana Anandira
Mike Robuck
MWL TV
Live
All
MWCB23
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home_5G+

3GPP elects working group leadership

23 AUG 2023

Standards body 3GPP named new leaders for its working groups, which includes representatives from Samsung, Interdigital and Motorola.

Samsung stated member of its American research unit Kyeongin Jeong was appointed vice chair for 3GPP’s RAN Working Group 2, which is headed by newly-elected chair Diana Pani, VP and head of wireless standards at Interdigital.

Pani and Jeong will oversee the development of radio communications standards between 5G devices and base stations. Pani previously served as vice chair of the working group for two consecutive terms.

Jaeyeon Song from Samsung Research and Narendranath Durga Tangudu from Samsung R&D Institute were also re-elected as vice chairs for their respective working groups, following completion of their two-year terms.

Song will continue to helm Service and System Aspects Working Group 4, while Tangudu will remain vice-chair for Core Networks and Terminals Working Group 3.

Samsung noted the company has a total of seven representatives as 3GPP officials.

3GPP also re-elected executive director at Motorola Mobility Jacob John as chair of RAN Working Group 5, who will enter his fifth term in the role.

John had served as vice-chair for two years and had been with the working group for over 24 years. Xiaozhong Chen from the China Academy of Telecommunications was re-elected as vice-chair of the same working group.

The elections were held throughout this week and followed a series of appointments for its various working groups earlier this year.

Back

Author

Hana Anandira

Prior to joining GSMA, Hana worked in the world of publishing as an editor and contributor for three years, covering a wide range of interests that span from culture and politics to architecture. She has written for Jakarta- and London-based...

Read more

Featured Content

Feature video: MWC Shanghai 2023 highlights

5-min highlights: Apple’s Vision Pro launch

Partner Feature: MWC23 5G mmWave Summit highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2023 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Las Vegas, MWC Africa & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association